Jill Jacobson (70), beloved 'Star Trek' actor, succumbs to cancer

By Tanvi Gupta 12:27 pm Dec 16, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Jill Jacobson, a celebrated actor known for her performances in Star Trek: The Next Generation and soap operas Falcon Crest and Days of Our Lives, has passed away. She was 70. Her publicist Daniel Harary confirmed her death to Variety on Sunday (local US time), revealing that she died on December 8 at Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Culver Health Center after a "long illness." May she rest in peace.

Jacobson's battle with esophageal cancer and tributes

Jacobson—who was also a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society—had gone public with her battle with esophageal cancer on an episode of The Jim Masters Show in September. Esophageal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in esophagus—the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. Her manager—Ben Padua—paid tribute to her, describing Jacobson as a "beautiful, soulful, hysterically funny, elegantly raunchy client." He praised her acting skills and comedic timing, likening them to those seen in Marx brothers' films.

Jacobson's early life and career beginnings

A Texas native, Jacobson studied radio, TV, and film performance at the University of Texas at Austin before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. She made her early appearances in films like 1977's Nurse Sherri and Bad Georgia Road. Over the years, she appeared in a number of indie comedy movies including 1982's Forbidden Love, 1983's Baby Sister, and 1984's Splash.

Jacobson's notable TV roles and recent work

Jacobson's television career extended from the 1980s to the 2000s, with memorable roles such as a 22-episode run as Erin Jones on Falcon Crest and appearances in Days of Our Lives and Newhart. She also guest-starred in two different Star Trek series—Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her last role was in the horror anthology series Etheria in 2020.

Jacobson's comedic talent and personal life

Beyond film and TV, Jacobson was also known for her theater roles and stand-up comedy performances at iconic LA venues such as Improv and The Comedy Store. Caryn Richman, who co-starred with Jacobson in The New Gidget, remembered her as a "brilliant" comedic actor. In a statement to Deadline, Jacobson's family described her as "beautiful, energetic, and positive to the end," adding that she will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalski.