Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with multiple projects

'Would be exciting but...': Ranbir Kapoor reveals Hollywood plans

By Isha Sharma 02:52 pm Dec 09, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently joined the conversation at Deadline's Red Sea Studio in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking back at his 17-year-long career, he emphasized the importance of his debut film Saawariya (2007), even though it flopped both commercially and critically. "I always believe that failure has always changed me more than a successful film," he said. He also revealed his Hollywood plans.

Future prospects

'Exciting' Hollywood opportunity and upcoming projects

When asked about possibly working in Hollywood, Kapoor was all for it. "Well, of course. If the opportunity arises for that it would be very exciting for me but I'm even more excited to make a film made by my people, my country and take it around the world," he said. Kapoor currently has a packed schedule with two parts of Ramayana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, and two installments of the Animal franchise.

Originality focus

Kapoor emphasized originality in Indian cinema's global recognition

Kapoor also spoke about how Indian cinema is getting more recognition globally, referring to SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR. "I think it all comes to originality - it's not about trying to cater to the West." "It's about making a film about your culture, which is very deeply rooted in your value system about the characters that you've grown up with and that are part of your country. I think RRR just celebrates that in the best way possible."

'Saawariya'

How 'Saawariya' 'humbled' Kapoor

Speaking about his debut film Saawariya, he said, " I would like to say my first film, Saawariya, which was a big disaster at the box office [had the biggest impact]." "It didn't work at the box office. It was a very ridiculed film. But it kind of prepared me very early on about what this industry is like, what it's like to be an actor - the highs and lows. I think it humbled me."