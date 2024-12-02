Summarize Simplifying... In short Elton John has revealed that he's lost his vision due to a severe eye infection, but remains hopeful about ongoing treatment.

Despite his health struggles, the Grammy-winning artist continues to work on his documentary, "Elton John: Never Too Late", co-directed by his supportive husband, David Furnish.

High-profile figures like Anna Wintour, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Hurley attended the gala where John shared his journey.

What's the story Music legend Sir Elton John has revealed that he is now blind, a condition caused by a serious infection. The 77-year-old artist revealed the personal news during a charity gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical. Speaking to the audience, John said, "As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight." This comes after he recently revealed losing vision in his right eye.

John's husband, David Furnish, has been his 'rock'

Despite losing his vision, John said he enjoyed listening to the musical performance. He also publicly thanked his husband, filmmaker David Furnish (62), for his support during the difficult time. "To my husband, who's been my rock...I've lost my eyesight, so it's hard for me to see them (the performances), but I love to hear them," he said. The gala was attended by several high-profile figures including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actors Lily Collins and Elizabeth Hurley.

John's vision loss journey and ongoing treatment

In September, John revealed that he had "limited vision in one eye" following a severe eye infection. By November, his condition had deteriorated to the extent that he could no longer read or watch anything. Despite the challenges, John remains hopeful about his ongoing treatment. He told PEOPLE that improving his vision will require patience and time but expressed gratitude for his life amidst these health issues.

Meanwhile, John's documentary continues amid health challenges

Amid the ongoing challenges, the Grammy-winning artist's career continues to thrive. The documentary Elton John: Never Too Late—co-directed by Furnish and RJ Cutler—is still being filmed as it chronicles his remarkable journey. Furnish recently shared one of their marriage rules, after more than three decades together, with PEOPLE magazine. "Elton and I've never been dishonest with each other," he said. "We've always talked very openly about our feelings and when we've had challenges...we always talk it out."