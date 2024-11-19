Summarize Simplifying... In short Pop icon Madonna is seeking a whopping $100M budget for her biopic, potentially turning it into a series for Netflix or Hulu.

After facing production setbacks and delays, she's now determined to tell her life story her way, without compromise.

Despite budget constraints, Madonna remains undeterred, expressing on Instagram that she won't "shrink and make ourselves smaller."

Madonna demands a 'ludicrous' $100M budget for her biopic

By Tanvi Gupta 11:35 am Nov 19, 202411:35 am

What's the story The production of Madonna's much-anticipated biopic has hit a snag as the singer's "ludicrous" demand for a $100 million budget has left the producers in a fix. A source told Daily Mail that the producers scoffed at her request, but the 66-year-old pop icon is adamant to raise the funds herself. The insider revealed, "Madonna wanted $100 million to do this and [the producers] laughed at her. They told her that it was ludicrous."

Unyielding stance

Madonna's determination to tell her story her way

Madonna, who is known for her perfectionism and control over her work, is not willing to compromise on the storytelling of her life. "Now she is going to be raising the $100 million herself," the source added. "Madonna is a perfectionist, and she gets one opportunity to tell her story, and she is not going to have it told any other way than how she wants it to be told."

Project transformation

Biopic may transform into a series, says insider

A second source revealed that Madonna is contemplating making the biopic a series as she believes two hours isn't enough to cover her life journey. The insider said, "She is breaking this up into a series most likely for Netflix and/or Hulu and each episode will feature a different part of her life." "Madonna's whole career has been built on reinvention. The episodes will tell her whole story and will be broken up into her rise to fame and struggles."

Production hurdles

Madonna's biopic faced multiple setbacks and delays

Madonna's biopic, which she will direct and star Julia Garner in, has been mired in several problems and delays. In January 2023, Variety reported that Madonna had abandoned the biopic, originally scheduled to be produced by Universal Pictures, to focus on her tour. However, earlier in July, the musician announced on Instagram that she was picking up work on the project again.

Instagram update

Meanwhile, Madonna expressed her frustration over budget constraints

On Monday, Madonna took to Instagram to voice her displeasure over the producers' insistence to downsize the project. She said she had been working on it for four years and couldn't just "make it in a normal way." "Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going," she wrote. "We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless. Art = survival. We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller."