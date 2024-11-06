Summarize Simplifying... In short Verma, stepdaughter of Rupali Ganguly, has accused the actress of causing emotional and physical distress to her and her mother.

She criticizes Ganguly's portrayal of a women's rights advocate in the show, calling it ironic given her real-life actions.

By Tanvi Gupta 11:26 am Nov 06, 202411:26 am

What's the story Esha Verma, the stepdaughter of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, has leveled a string of serious allegations against the actor. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Verma accused Ganguly of "physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally" abusing her and her mother Sapna. She also alleged that Ganguly was instrumental in ending her father Ashwin K Verma's previous marriage to Sapna. These allegations follow the resurfacing of a 2020 post by Verma, in which she claimed that Ganguly tried to separate her from her father.

In her statement, Verma said, "I don't know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter (now X). He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother's bed—the bed that my father and mother shared."

Verma discussed trauma and drew parallels with 'Anupamaa'

Verma, who was a child when her parents' marriage ended, spoke about the trauma she and her mother went through. "We suffered a lot," she said. She also compared her parents' real-life marriage to the one shown in Ganguly's hit show Anupamaa. "First things first, it's both parties' fault for an affair. But I will say if Rupali has claimed the woman that she is, the women's advocate for women's rights, an irony from her character in Anupamaa," she said.

'She has made my father...give divorce papers...'

Verma further alleged, "She comes into our lives. She has made my father, like she told my father to give the divorce papers and this happened twice to my mother. And my father would run off to India to be with her. And regardless of that, having an affair while being married is completely wrong." Notably, Ashwin and Ganguly married in 2013.