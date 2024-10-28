Summarize Simplifying... In short Chahatt Khanna, a well-known actress, has criticized the ostentatious behavior of TV actors, stating that they tend to show off and develop an "inferiority complex" after a single hit show.

Despite her criticisms, Khanna herself has had a successful career in both TV and film.

'They'd roam in Mercedes...G-Wagon'—Chahatt Khanna criticizes TV actors' 'show-off' attitude

What's the story Chahatt Khanna, who is known for her work in popular television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai, recently spoke about the behavior of television celebrities. In an interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, she slammed their ostentatious lifestyle and claimed to have no friends in the industry. She also spoke about how casting directors see TV stars and also compared film and television actors.

Khanna criticized TV actors' ostentatious behavior

Khanna was disappointed with the behavior of television actors. She said, "Sorry to say but harkate bhi toh aisi hain TV actors ki. We want to show that we are somebody. Aisa nahin hota." She added, "In TV if one of their shows goes hit, they'd roam around in Mercedes and G-Wagon. Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have those cars. Aasman par chadh jate hain." "There are steps you need to take, you can't be Ambani in one day."

'TV people have a lot of inferiority complex...'

The actor also emphasized an "inferiority complex" among television actors. She said, "TV people have a lot of inferiority complex. Unko bhot shauk hota hain dikhane ka ki boss hum actors hain (They really love to show off that they are actors)." Khanna further divulged that she doesn't consider herself a TV actor and has no friends in the industry owing to trust issues.

'People who are your friends will replace you in shows...'

Elaborating on her mistrust, Khanna said, "I can't trust anyone. Things are weird here. People who are your friends will replace you in shows." She added, "If it is me, I would never do a show that is replacing my friend. I am somebody mad head who'll reject a show only because of my ethics." In addition to television, Khanna has also appeared in films such as 7½ Phere: More Than a Wedding, Ek Main Ek Tum, and Thank You.