Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have kicked off their wedding festivities with a traditional Godhuma Raayi/Pasupu Danchatam ceremony.

After a private dating period, the couple, who sparked dating rumors in 2022, got engaged and are now reportedly planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or abroad, possibly by March 2025.

This will be Chaitanya's second marriage after his separation from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities begin! See the pictures

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Oct 21, 202402:30 pm

What's the story The pre-wedding celebrations of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially begun with a traditional Godhuma Raayi ceremony. The bride-to-be Dhulipala posted colorful pictures from the event on social media. Chaitanya and Dhulipala got engaged in August this year at the former's residence. The engagement was announced by Chaitanya's father, superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, who shared pictures of the ceremony on social media.

Bridal attire

Dhulipala's traditional look for the ceremony

The Godhuma Raayi/Pasupu Danchatam ceremony marks the beginning of wedding festivities at both the bride and groom's homes. It includes a symbolic ritual where the couple grinds wheat, turmeric, and sometimes other ingredients together on a grinding stone (raayi). For the ceremony, Dhulipala wore an orange Pattu saree, paired with traditional jewelry. She kept her hair in a simple braid. Keeping her makeup minimalistic with a simple bindi, she was seen performing rituals with her mother and close relatives.

Twitter Post

Take a look at these pictures here

Engagement history

Chaitanya and Dhulipala's relationship timeline

The engagement came after a period of private dating for the couple. They first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they were spotted together at the former's Hyderabad residence. The couple was later seen together in London in March 2023, further fueling relationship speculation. Notably, Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 until their separation in 2021, which they announced via a joint statement on Instagram.

Wedding plans

A destination wedding is on the card: Report

Meanwhile, shortly after the engagement, reports suggested that the duo was planning to tie the knot in Rajasthan. As per News18 Telugu, Chaitanya and Dhulipala were considering getting married either at the end of this year or in March 2025. The reports suggested that although Rajasthan was one of the top contenders for the wedding venue, the couple was also exploring locations in Madhya Pradesh and abroad for their nuptials.