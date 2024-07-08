In brief Simplifying... In brief Inhaling nebulized hydrogen peroxide, as endorsed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, can cause serious health issues, including lung damage and potentially fatal gas embolisms.

Despite Prabhu's defense, health experts and the FDA warn against this practice due to its potential risks.

The controversy underscores the importance of scientific validation before promoting alternative treatments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at the center of controversy after endorsing Hydrogen peroxide nebulization

Truth about hydrogen peroxide nebulization, endorsed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

By Isha Sharma 03:58 pm Jul 08, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stirred raging controversy by endorsing hydrogen peroxide nebulization as an alternative treatment for viral infections on social media. In her Instagram post, she encouraged followers to try this method instead of traditional medications, claiming it "works like magic." Soon after, this recommendation drew sharp criticism from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a prominent medical professional known as "The Liver Doc," who wrote lengthy posts on X about Prabhu's alleged misinformation.

Health risks

Medical expert warned against hydrogen peroxide nebulization

Philips labeled Prabhu as "health and science illiterate" and warned about the potential dangers of hydrogen peroxide nebulization. The process involves inhaling a mist of diluted hydrogen peroxide, an antiseptic used in various applications. However, when nebulized and inhaled, it can interact with substances in the air or residues in the equipment, producing harmful by-products that damage the lungs. Despite claims from proponents that it can cleanse the respiratory tract, health experts have reportedly not backed these assertions.

Consequences

It can lead to fatal health problems

According to MedicalNewsToday, "Inhaling hydrogen peroxide can result in nose and throat irritation, lung irritation, pulmonary edema (a buildup of fluid in the lungs, which is a medical emergency and can be fatal)." "[It can also cause] vomiting, throat irritation, mild irritation of the gastrointestinal system, tissue burns, and severe stomach upset. In rare cases, it can lead to a gas embolism, which is when bubbles of air or gas travel to the circulatory system."

Potential dangers

More serious health consequences of hydrogen peroxide inhalation

Additionally, inhaling hydrogen peroxide can damage the mucosal lining of the respiratory tract, leading to irritation, swelling, pain, and difficulty in swallowing. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that even a 3% solution can cause asphyxiation. Further, it poses a significant risk of developing pulmonary edema and pneumonitis.

Regulatory position

FDA's stance on hydrogen peroxide nebulization

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the nebulization of hydrogen peroxide for any medical use due to potential health risks. This stance further emphasizes the concerns raised by health experts about the dangers of inhaling this chemical compound. The FDA's position, along with the criticism from medical professionals, highlights the need for rigorous scientific validation before promoting alternative treatments, especially those involving potentially harmful substances.

Expert opinion

It can cause cellular damage to our respiratory system

Dr. Roohi Pirzada wrote in OnlyMyHealth, "Hydrogen Peroxide is cytotoxic, meaning it can kill cells. Inhaling hydrogen peroxide can lead to cellular damage and death within the respiratory system, particularly affecting the delicate cells lining the lungs." "Our own lungs generate low levels of hydrogen peroxide to kill bacteria. Nebulized hydrogen peroxide disrupts this balance thereby putting at risk the healthy lung tissue." Alternatives include bronchodilators, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatories.

Response and repercussions

Actor responded to criticism, medical misinformation highlighted

Following the backlash, Prabhu clarified that her recommendation was based on advice from her doctor with 25 years of experience and was shared with good intentions. However, Philips labeled her a "serial offender in the context of healthcare misinformation" and reiterated his commitment to combating medical misinformation. Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej also supported Philips's stance against Prabhu's advocacy of the treatment.