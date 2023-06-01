Entertainment

Samantha's adorable post dedicated to Vijay Deverakonda wins hearts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts photo with Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most sought-after stars in India. The actors are currently shooting for their romantic film Kushi in Turkey. Prabhu took to Instagram to share of photo with Deverakonda and penned a heartfelt note. This post is winning the hearts of their fans who are eagerly waiting for the film.

The buzz around 'Kushi'

Prabhu wrote, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!!" Ever since the makers released posters and BTS photos, it has received positive responses from fans. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is set for September 1, 2023 release.

