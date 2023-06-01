Entertainment

'My grandpa. My hero': Alia Bhatt mourns grandfather's death

'My grandpa. My hero': Alia Bhatt mourns grandfather's death

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 01, 2023, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Narendra Nath Razdan passed away on Thursday, just days before what would have been his 95th birthday on June 16

Actor Soni Razdan's father and Alia Bhatt's grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan, left for his heavenly abode on Thursday (June 1). He was 94 years old at the time of his death. The news of his unfortunate passing was shared by Bhatt on her social media handle. According to reports, Razdan Sr. was not keeping well for some time now.

He was suffering from lung infection

As per media reports, Bhatt's grandfather was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai recently. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for a lung infection. The doctors had advised the family to shift him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the infection got worse and his condition deteriorated. However, the family decided to keep him comfortable in the room instead, said reports.

My heart is full of sorrow: Bhatt on Razdan's death

Razdan died days before his birthday on June 16. Reminiscing fond memories of her grandfather, Bhatt shared a video on her Instagram handle, writing an emotional post for him. "My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelet. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter," she wrote in the post.

Razdan celebrated his 92nd birthday with family, including Ranbir Kapoor

Instagram Post A post shared by aliaabhatt on June 1, 2023 at 3:54 pm IST

Industry sent condolence messages to the Bhatts

Bhatt's mother had also written a long post on her father's death that read: "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow (sic)." Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer-actor Masaba Gupta, and actor Dia Mirza, among many others condoled the Bhatt family's loss.

Bhatt skipped IIFA 2023 due to Razdan's poor health

Last week, the actor gave IIFA Awards 2023 a miss due to her grandfather's health condition. She was awarded Best Actor (Female) for Performance In A Leading Role at the ceremony for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though she didn't accept the award in person, she later put up a post to thank the jury for the award. IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi.