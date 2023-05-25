Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap calls OTT platforms 'colonisers like East India Company'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023

Anurag Kashyap speaks about his take on OTT platforms

Anurag Kashyap is the poster boy of indie cinema in India. The director has been opinionated and vocal about his views. Over the years, he has done some stellar films too. With the advent of OTT, there has been an abundance of content globally. In a recent interview, Kashyap spoke about the cons of these OTT platforms, especially in India.

Kashyap's take on current state of independent cinema

In an interview with Forbes India, the Ugly director said, "Independent cinema, right now, is in a very bad and confused place, because of the lockdown. Streaming kind of became the space for Indian cinema, but during the lockdown, even the mainstream cinema started going streaming." He also emphasised how one needs to grab the attention to make the films survive.

How OTT business is slowly engulfing indie cinema

Being a producer, Kashyap spoke about the business aspect. He said, "They are like the East India Company. All the streamers are like that. They come in, they are your best friends, then they are the colonisers and then they start ruling you." He has worked in the OTT sphere extensively. His works include Sacred Games, Choked, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.