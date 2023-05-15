Entertainment

Jyotika returns to Bollywood with Ajay Devgn-Madhavan supernatural thriller

Jyotika returns to Bollywood with Ajay Devgn-Madhavan supernatural thriller

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 01:35 pm 1 min read

Jyotika returns to Bollywood after 25 years

Ajay Devgn is the bonafide star of the '90s and he truly knows the art of remaking films. The actor has delivered massive commercial hits by remaking films into Hindi. He is set to star in the Hindi remake of Gujarati film Vash. South actor Jyothika has been roped in for the project too. It will mark her return to Bollywood after 25 years.

More about the upcoming film

The yet-to-be-titled film will be a supernatural thriller. The cast also includes the adept R Madhavan. The project is bankrolled by Devgn, Abhishek Pathak, and Mangat Pathak under Panorama Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms. The film is in the pre-production stage and it is slated to go on floors in June. It will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

Twitter Post