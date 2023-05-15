Entertainment

'Why do we reinvent everything': Joseph Fiennes on 'HP' series

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 01:30 pm 1 min read

Joseph Fiennes on the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Harry Potter is considered to be one of the most followed series among bookworms and cinephiles. Even, after all this time, fans are in awe of JK Rowling's Hogwarts and the world of wizardry. As the book series is set to be adapted into a TV series, actor Joseph Fiennes opened up about his take on the upcoming series.

Fiennes's take on the series; connection with 'Harry Potter' world

Fiennes is the brother of Ralph Fiennes who played the iconic character of Lord Voldemort in the series. In a recent interview with ComicBook, the actor said, "I just heard that recently and it's great. It feels like it was only yesterday. I don't know why we have to reinvent everything. But, I guess this is what happens."

Fiennes's take on TV series as a medium

Fiennes praised the TV/web series culture and said, "It allows that material to be reexamined and take the viewers in a different direction or open up pockets that they wouldn't have imagined they would have the time to see in a cinema. So I think, actually, television's really exciting in that way." Potterheads are readying themselves for the series.