Happy birthday, Gal Gadot: Upcoming projects of 'Wonder Woman' actor

Everyone's favorite Gal Gadot has turned 38! Apart from being a top actor, the multi-hyphenate personality and action star also served in the Israel Defence Forces for two years! She shot to global acclaim with her role in Wonder Woman (2017) and never looked back. Gadot now has several interesting projects lined up that are in various stages of production. Let's take a look.

'Heart of Stone'

Heart of Stone has been in the news for a long time for its high-octane action sequences. A Netflix film, it co-stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan and will star Gadot as CIA agent Rachel Stone. It will mark Bhatt's Hollywood debut and will release on August 11, 2023, on the streamer. The spy action thriller is directed by Tom Harper (War & Peace).

'Snow White'

Another retelling of the classic Snow White story is on the cards! Gadot has been roped in to play the cruel Evil Queen in this Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) directorial that reportedly co-stars Rachel Zegler (Shazam!), Andrew Burnap (Younger), and Katie Hardwick (The Witches), among others. The film is in the post-production stage and will tentatively release next year.

'Cleopatra'

Gadot has reportedly been signed to play the eponymous role in Cleopatra, based on the Egyptian queen. Paramount Pictures holds the rights to the film. As per Gadot, a mostly women-led crew will "tell [Cleopatra's] story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera." It will be helmed by Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

'Red Notice 2'

Red Notice, starring Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, was one of the most successful movies ever for Netflix, and now, its part two is in the pipeline. Reportedly, the second part is slated to arrive on the streamer in November 2023. As per Digital Spy, the makers have already greenlighted a third part, too. Red Notice (2021) was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.