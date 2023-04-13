Entertainment

'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 02:36 pm 1 min read

'John Wick' prequel is coming

﻿John Wick is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood. All four installments so far have been commercial and critical successes. Keanu Reeves's Baba Yaga is a cult classic figure. Now, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a prequel is coming and the first look of the same has been released too. Fans seem to be quite excited about this development.

Story, cast, and other exciting details

The prequel will be a three-part television series and the story is set in 1970s New York. It explores the underworld of the coveted New York City. Reportedly, the series will premiere on September 2023. It will be headlined by the Oscar-winning actor Mel Gibson. The first installment of the series will be directed by Albert Hughes.

