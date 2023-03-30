Entertainment

OTT series: YRF announces 'Mandala Murders' starring Vaani Kapoor

OTT series: YRF announces 'Mandala Murders' starring Vaani Kapoor

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 12:39 pm 1 min read

YRF announced 'Mandala Murders'

Yash Raj Films is one of the pillars of Bollywood and has produced stellar content over decades. The production house's OTT wing YRF Entertainment has just announced their second OTT venture titled Mandala Murders. This is touted to be a multi-season crime thriller. The makers took to Twitter to announce the same and revealed that the series is in the production stage.

Cast and crew of the series

The series stars YRF poster girl Vaani Kapoor in the lead. It is been created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame. Manan Rawat will serve as the co-director of the series. The cast includes Surveen Chawla, Jameel Khan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. As per Variety, YRF is into licensing model where they produce shows and then look for streaming partners.

Twitter Post