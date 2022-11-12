Entertainment

18 years of classic 'Veer-Zaara': Revisiting its evergreen jukebox

18 years of classic 'Veer-Zaara': Revisiting its evergreen jukebox

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 12, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

'Veer-Zaara' was released 18 years ago today (Photo credit: Twitter/@yrf)

Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's evergreen love story Veer-Zaara turned 18 on Saturday! The Yash Chopra directorial has carved its name in golden letters in the annals of Hindi cinema and is undoubtedly one of the best films to ever come out of Yash Raj Films' stable. The romantic tale's defining feature, apart from its incredible performances, is undoubtedly its jukebox. Let's revisit it.

#1 'Main Yahaan Hoon Yahaan'

Udit Narayan can never go wrong with a melody, can he? Main Yahaan Hoon Yahaan pierces your heart just the right way and describes the love, longing, and separation between the two star-crossed lovers. Based on an old composition by Madan Mohan (revised by his son) and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, it has amassed a whopping 24cr views on Yash Raj Films' YouTube channel.

#2 'Do Pal'

Another heartbreaking song that stays with you much after you have stopped listening to it, Do Pal is an acquired taste; it grows on you gradually and refuses to leave your heart. Penned by Akhtar and sung by singing greats Sonu Nigam and Lata Mangeshkar, the song is an ode to lost, unrequited love and explores how sometimes distance makes hearts grow fonder.

#3 'Aisa Des Hai Mera'

A story weaved against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan partition would naturally be incomplete without a song marinated in nationalistic, patriotic fervor. Aisa Des Hai Mera, crooned by Mangeshkar, Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder, fits the bill and how! The video is also particularly heartwarming since it captures India's permanent festive spirit and vibrant traditions and also acts as Zaara's introduction to India.

#4 'Tere Liye'

It's difficult to hear this song and not tear up. Laced with the honey-like mellifluous voice of Mangeshkar, besides vocals by Roop Kumar Rathod, its lyrics blend effortlessly into the narrative and uplift the film, particularly the instrumental parts at the beginning. It's also pivotal since it features the long-delayed, heart-rending meeting of the lead pair and the potent lyrics complement their heightened emotions.