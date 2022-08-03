Entertainment

Alia Bhatt said THIS about giving SRK advice on 'flops'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 03, 2022, 11:30 pm 2 min read

The year 2022 is turning out to be quite eventful for Alia Bhatt. After delivering blockbusters like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, the actor has surely proved her mettle. Bhatt has also scored her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone. Given her successful record, Bhatt was recently asked what advice she would give Shah Rukh Khan on his "flops." Here's what she had to say.

Context Why does this story matter?

SRK's last film Zero, which was released in 2018, didn't fare well at the box office.

While it was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200cr, the film was able to earn only Rs. 186cr.

His previous release Jab Harry Met Sejal also received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

However, despite this, SRK isn't called the Baadshah of Bollywood for no reason.

Advice Bhatt: 'He's the magic and magician put together'

At a recent event held by The Indian Express, panelists asked Bhatt what advice she would offer to SRK, who "has had a few flops" of late. "He needs no advice," Bhatt replied and added, "He's the magic and magician put together." "So, I won't give any advice to him, rather I'll take advice from him on how magical he is," Bhatt said further.

Information She chose SRK as one of her favorite Bollywood actors

Bhatt and SRK had worked together on the film Dear Zindagi, which was released in 2016. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor played the lead while SRK had an extended cameo in the film. At the event, asked about her favorite Bollywood actors, she named SRK as one of them. She also chose Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Projects Bhatt, SRK have many projects in the pipeline

On the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of her debut production film Darlings on Netflix, which is touted to be a dark comedy flick, this month. She also has the much-awaited film Brahmastra co-starring Kapoor in the pipeline along with her Hollywood debut film. King Khan, too, has several big-ticket films lined up to release next year, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.