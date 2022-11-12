Entertainment

Box office: How are 'Black Panther 2,' 'Uunchai,' Yashoda' performing?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 12, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Yashoda,' and 'Uunchai' were released on November 11

Indian cinema saw a three-way clash at the box office on Friday. Three much-awaited movies hit theaters on the same day, namely Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Uunchai, and Yashoda, prompting cinephiles across the country to flock to the theaters. While we are at it, let us take a look at how these films are performing at the box office.

Context Why does this story matter?

Unlike the other times, films from different languages have locked horns this time around.

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a Hollywood movie, Uunchai is a Bollywood movie. On the other hand, Yashoda was shot in Telugu and Tamil and released in other languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.

So, it is important for these films to do well at the BO.

#1 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had an excellent start at the box office as it minted Rs. 12.5-13.5cr (nett) on Day 1. Though it is a good opening number, it is still lesser than the other Marvel movies released this year, including Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder. To recall, Black Panther (2018) opened to Rs. 5.5cr (nett).

#2 'Uunchai'

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, among others. It reportedly earned around Rs. 1.65-2.05cr in India on its opening day. Given that the film was released only on 483 screens, this is considered a good figure. Besides Brahmastra, Uunchai has turned out to be the first Bachchan starrer this year to witness decent numbers.

#3 ‘Yashoda’

Yashoda, which marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-ever Hindi theatrical release, also had a very good opening. Reports said the film made Rs. 50cr in its pre-release business, and on the first day, it made Rs. 3.2cr (nett). According to trade analysts, the film did well in the markets of the US and Malaysia and also opened to a good response in Telugu and Tamil.