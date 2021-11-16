'Pushpa': Samantha Ruth Prabhu to appear in a 'sizzling number'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 16, 2021, 11:32 am

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' is one of the highly awaited projects of Tollywood

Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rejoice! The ace actress has been roped in "for a sizzling number" in Pushpa: The Rise, confirmed the makers. The film has Allu Arjun as the central character, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will be the main antagonist in this Sukumar-directorial. It is set to be released on December 17.

Significance

Why is this story important?

Prabhu is one of the leading actors in the Telugu and Tamil industries. With her strong roles and spellbinding acting skills, the 34-year-old has always managed to grab attention. Her special appearance for a song comes as an unexpected one, especially when she is making headlines for her bold roles such as Raji in The Family Man 2. But a welcome move nonetheless.

Details

The 'supremely talented' actress will feature in the fifth song

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the film said, "The supremely talented @Samanthaprabhu2 is going to groove for a sizzling number in #PushpaTheRise." Along with the announcement, the handle also posted an image featuring Prabhu. It had a text that read, "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha and she gleefully agreed."

Twitter Post

Read the good news here

Information

It's apparently the 'first special song appearance of her career'

Prabhu will appear with Arjun in this number, which is apparently the "first special song appearance of her career," and hence the makers are "leaving no stone unturned to make it special." The two had appeared in Son of Satyamurthi earlier. Before this announcement, Pushpa makers had also dropped a poster to promote a song from the film. It featured the stylish star.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Update

Her first-look from 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' was revealed yesterday

Apart from this, the first look of Prabhu from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was also shared by the makers yesterday. The Tamil film co-stars stellar actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In this Vignesh Shivan-venture, she is essaying a character named Khatija and we got to see how she would look in the film. Nayanthara and Sethupathi's first looks were also unveiled the same day.