'Pushpa': Samantha Ruth Prabhu to appear in a 'sizzling number'
Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rejoice! The ace actress has been roped in "for a sizzling number" in Pushpa: The Rise, confirmed the makers. The film has Allu Arjun as the central character, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will be the main antagonist in this Sukumar-directorial. It is set to be released on December 17.
Why is this story important?
Prabhu is one of the leading actors in the Telugu and Tamil industries. With her strong roles and spellbinding acting skills, the 34-year-old has always managed to grab attention. Her special appearance for a song comes as an unexpected one, especially when she is making headlines for her bold roles such as Raji in The Family Man 2. But a welcome move nonetheless.
The 'supremely talented' actress will feature in the fifth song
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the film said, "The supremely talented @Samanthaprabhu2 is going to groove for a sizzling number in #PushpaTheRise." Along with the announcement, the handle also posted an image featuring Prabhu. It had a text that read, "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha and she gleefully agreed."
Read the good news here
The supremely talented @Samanthaprabhu2 is going to groove for a sizzling number in #PushpaTheRise 💥💥#PushpaTheRiseOnDec17@alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @Dhananjayaka @Mee_Sunil @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/u46bMIBkFL— Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 15, 2021
It's apparently the 'first special song appearance of her career'
Prabhu will appear with Arjun in this number, which is apparently the "first special song appearance of her career," and hence the makers are "leaving no stone unturned to make it special." The two had appeared in Son of Satyamurthi earlier. Before this announcement, Pushpa makers had also dropped a poster to promote a song from the film. It featured the stylish star.
Take a look at the poster here
November 14, 2021
Her first-look from 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' was revealed yesterday
Apart from this, the first look of Prabhu from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was also shared by the makers yesterday. The Tamil film co-stars stellar actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In this Vignesh Shivan-venture, she is essaying a character named Khatija and we got to see how she would look in the film. Nayanthara and Sethupathi's first looks were also unveiled the same day.