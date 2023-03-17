Entertainment

'Purusha Pretham': When, where to watch Malayalam film on OTT

After receiving several accolades and rave reviews for his last feature film, Aavasavyuham, Malayalam director Krishand is returning with another movie, titled Purusha Pretham. The project's title literally translates to "The Male Ghost" in English. The crime noir is all set for an OTT release this month; here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Krishand's last release, Aavasavyuham, which was released in the year 2021, was a breakthrough movie in the filmmaker's career. It went on to bag at least seven awards for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

Given the success of his previous project, and the trailer of Purusha Pretham which was released on Thursday, the anticipation for the upcoming movie has doubled.

The case of a missing corpse

Purusha Pretham revolves around a daring cop who enjoys a huge fan following. While everyone wishes to be a cop like him, there are mysteries around his life, cases, and his bravery in the department. But his life hits chaos when an unidentified corpse goes missing and he is put on a job to search for it which leads to mysteries and nightmares.

Krishand reunited with 'Aavasavyuham' cast

Purusha Pretham features Darshana Rajendran in the lead along with actors Prashant Alexander, Devaki Rajendran, Jagadish, James Eliya, Eika Dev, Jeo Baby, Sanju Sivaram, and Manoj Kana. Krishand also reunited with his Aavasavyuham cast as Sreejith Babu, Rahul Rajagopal, and Sreenath Babu joined him. Going by the looks of the trailer and the glimpses of the characters, the film appears to be intriguing.

Where and when to watch

The Malayalam movie will not be released in theaters. With this project, Krishand has opted to release Purusha Pretham on the OTT platform, SonyLIV. The upcoming flick will be available for streaming from March 24 onwards. This marks the fourth OTT project for Krishand after 2018's show Utsaha Ithihasam, 2020's project Ennum Varunna Dhoomakedhu, and 2023's show Kraya Vikraya Prakriya.