Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery to collaborate for commercial entertainer?

Sep 24, 2022

The yet-to-be-titled project will be launched officially in October.

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal already has his plate full with a number of his films awaiting release and some in production. And now, reports about his next collaboration have surfaced. Accordingly, the actor is set to join hands with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for a commercial entertainer. The shooting of this project will reportedly start in November 2022. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pellissery is known for helming movies with complex narration. His films like Jallikattu and Churuli received tremendously positive responses from fans and critics alike.

On the other hand, Lalettan has a grand legacy that just cannot be replaced.

If the duo joins hands, it will surely be an unstoppable force.

The makers are expected to announce the project officially soon.

Details Movie to be launched after Mohanlal returns back to India

Presently, Mohanlal is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Ram in the UK. As per the reports, this new movie with Pellissery will be launched officially once the megastar returns to India in October. John Mary Creative will reportedly bankroll the upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed any of these aforementioned updates.

Information Know about other upcoming movies of Mohanlal

Mohanlal has a huge lineup of interesting films in the pipeline. Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is currently being shot in the UK. It stars Trisha as the leading lady. He is also expected to start shooting for Empuraan—the sequel to his blockbuster 2019 venture Lucifer—after Ram. His other upcoming projects include Alone and Monster, which are expected to be released this year.

Updates Pellissery's next is with Mammootty

Separately, Pellissery's next project, titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, features Mammootty in the lead role. The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual movie will reportedly have a direct release on an OTT platform. Mammootty has bankrolled the film under his newly launched production house, Mammootty Kampany. Tamil actor Ramya Pandian (of Tamil Bigg Boss fame) plays the leading lady in it.