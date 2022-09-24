Entertainment

Scrap 'Chhello Show' as India's official Oscars entry, demands FWICE

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022

'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars.

Recently, the Film Federation of India (FFI) took everyone by surprise by announcing Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) as India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has, however, demanded the decision be "scrapped" since "Chhello Show isn't an Indian film." Earlier, either RRR or The Kashmir Files were expected to make the cut.

Context Why does this story matter?

SS Rajamouli's RRR was the top contender since it has been publicly supported and lauded by numerous leading American filmmakers who appreciated its commercial mass elements and visual effects.

The Kashmir Files, on the other hand, emerged as an instant hit both in India and overseas.

Moreover, several cinephiles have alleged that Chhello Show is simply a "copy" of the Italian movie Cinema Paradiso.

Accusations Present FFI jury should be dissolved: FWICE

FWICE President BN Tiwari said, "The film isn't an Indian film and [selection process] isn't correct. There were so many...Indian films like RRR and The Kashmir Files] but the jury chose a foreign film that has been bought by Siddharth Roy Kapur." He demanded re-election of the films and dissolution of the present FFI jury, alleging that Chhello Show "will reflect badly on India."

Concerns The film was chosen by a 17-member-jury, beat 12 entries

Tiwari said he will also write to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to voice his worries. To note, Chhello Show beat 12 other entries to be selected by a 17-member-jury, and the FFI defended its decision, saying that simply "popularity" cannot be a marker for Oscars selections. Reportedly, the film was in contention last year, toom which is another point of controversy.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Chhello Show'

Written and directed by Pan Nalin (Samsara, Angry Indian Goddesses), Chhello Show is a sentimental coming-of-age story featuring a young boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari). The movie follows Samay's awe and fascination with cinema and his zeal to keep the form alive in his life. It "celebrates the magic and wonder of cinema and the theatrical experience" and will release theatrically on October 14.