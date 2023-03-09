Entertainment

Add these 5 Turkish dramas to your watchlist

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 09, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at five Turkish dramas that you must watch

If you are someone who loves to watch international content, then Turkish dramas are something you should not be missing out on. With the weekend approaching, we have curated a list of five Turkish dramas that you must add to your watchlist. This list also includes some romantic dramas that are heart-touching and twisted but also soothing at the same time.

'Day Dreamer'

This romantic-comedy show is about a young woman named Sanem who aspired to become a renowned author but struggles to find a stable job. She begins to work in an advertising company where her sister's also employed. There, she meets her boss Can and his brother Emre and falls in love with Can, leading to a number of adventures. Watch it on MX Player.

'The Protector'

Love thrillers? Then The Protector should be a good watch for you. Available on Netflix, it follows the story of a Hakan, a young Turkish shopkeeper. Hakan's life goes for a toss when he finds out about his connection with a secret movement and has to save Istanbul from an enemy. It is a mix of two genres - semi-superhero and semi-supernatural.

'Brave and Beautiful'

The lead characters of this serious romantic thriller Brave and Beautiful, Cesur and Suhan, have a scandalous past to share. Released in 2016, the 32-part Turkish series is available to watch in Hindi on MX Player. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10. It takes you on a ride of murders, love, revenge, and cover-ups, ensuring you are hooked till the last minute.

'Black Money Love'

Black Money Love is an action drama titled Kara Para Aşk in Turkish. It's about police officer Omar who is investigating his fiance's murder case; she had allegedly cheated on him. Things start to get darker when he digs deep into the investigation only to realize that there is more to the case. The Hindi version of it can be watched on Netflix.

'Black and White Love'

Originally titled Black and White Love, this romantic drama is available on Disney+ Hotstar under the name Price of Passion. The series has been dubbed in Hindi for the Indian audience. It's filled with secrets, complex relationships, and lies, all of which make it an interesting thriller to watch. The story revolves around Dr. Asli Çinar Aslan, who unknowingly assists a mafia lord.