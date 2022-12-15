Entertainment

Patralekhaa's 'Aar Ya Paar' releasing on December 30; trailer out

The trailer of the upcoming series Aar Ya Paar was released on Thursday. Starring Aditya Rawal, Patralekhaa, and Aashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles, the nearly two-minute-long trailer shows Rawal as a tribal on an island that doesn't like the interference of other humans. Meanwhile, Vidyarthi's an influential outsider eyeing to take over the island and hatch a bloody plan.

The first teaser of Aar Ya Paar was dropped in early September, with glimpses of Rawal in action mode.

The action thriller series, directed by Glen Barreto and Ankush Mohla, will be available for streaming from December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

With a promising star cast and the recently released gripping official trailer, the series is expected to deliver action and drama.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer shows Rawal as a tribal. He's shown leading a happy life on a secluded island with his tribe, who hate any outside interference. However, an ambitious man from the outside world pans out a bloody plan to take over their island's land. The trailer then shows how Rawal takes up a war to save his tribe and their home.

As mentioned, Aar Ya Paar features an ensemble cast comprising actors Rawal, Patralekhaa, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the key roles. Apart from them, it also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sumeet Vyas, Shilpa Shukla, and Aasif Shaikh, among others. While Rawal, also a director and producer, was last seen in Bamfaad, Patralekhaa is prepping for the upcoming film Phule alongside Pratik Gandhi.

In September, Disney+ Hotstar announced the launch of three new series. The announcement came with the release of Aar Ya Paar's teaser. Apart from Aar Ya Paar, the streaming platform will see the release of Lootere which marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's son, Jay Mehta. The third series that the platform announced was YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's show Taaza Khabar.