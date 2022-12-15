Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Everything we know about the 2023 release

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Everything we know about the 2023 release

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 15, 2022, 02:06 pm 3 min read

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in 'Farzi,' an OTT series helmed by director duo Raj & DK

Shahid Kapoor is all set to dip his toes into the expansive sea of OTT! He will be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series Farzi, which is slated to release in February 2023. The series is touted to be a crime thriller and co-stars a formidable ensemble comprising Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. Dive in for details.

No date yet, but expected to arrive in early 2023

A recent report in Pinkvilla has confirmed the release slot. "Shahid Kapoor's digital debut will happen in February 2023. The release plan is being chalked out at the moment, but Farzi is all set to be out for audience viewing before the closure of [the] first quarter of 2023." However, the series' plot details and Kapoor's character details are still under wraps.

Directors apparently wanted to work on a film titled 'Farzi'

Reportedly, the thriller series is a reworked version of a film, also titled Farzi. The directors had planned to execute the film back in 2014, but for some reason, it couldn't take off. Now that it has been molded into a series, expectations have skyrocketed since Raj and DK's other series The Family Man has been a fan-favorite ever since its inception.

Sethupathi's role was originally planned for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Reports state that when the aforementioned film was in the works, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was roped in for a key role. It is this role that has now been reserved for Vijay Sethupathi. The news of the Super Deluxe actor sharing screen space with the Jab We Met star was revealed in August 2021. Moreover, Khanna had earlier worked with Sethupathi in Tughlaq Darbar (2021).

Where to watch the series in February?

Per reports, Farzi will land on Amazon Prime Video, which is the frontrunner when it comes to Hindi web series. The 150-minute-long film has reportedly been rehashed into "a taut 10-part series for the first season." The Family Man, too, is streaming on the same platform, so the director duo's association with the same streamer isn't surprising. However, an official word is still awaited.

Kapoor is 'nervous but excited' about the series

Sharing his excitement about the project during its launch, Kapoor had earlier said, "It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited." "I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it," the Jersey actor further added.

Where will we see Kapoor next?

The 41-year-old was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, a commercial failure. Up next, he has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy in the pipeline, a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). It's expected to land straight on an OTT platform soon. He is also busy with a robot romantic comedy backed by Dinesh Vijan and co-starring Kriti Sanon.