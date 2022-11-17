Entertainment

'Mission Majnu': Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opts for OTT premiere?

'Mission Majnu': Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opts for OTT premiere?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 17, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

'Mission Majnu' will reportedly be released on Netflix in January 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are presently awaiting the release of Mission Majnu, a film that is one of the most-awaited ones. According to the latest reports, the makers have decided to ditch a theatrical outing for the film and it will head the OTT way. Apparently, Netflix has bagged the streaming rights and it is expected to premiere in January 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

The release date of Mission Majnu is one of the highly awaited updates.

It was rescheduled several times in the past to avert clashing with other movies. However, the films that were announced along with Mission Majnu have hit the theaters and have made their OTT debuts too.

So, this decision to give the film a direct OTT release is a smart one.

Reports When will 'Mission Majnu' premiere on Netflix?

According to a report on Pinkvilla, the film will be released on January 18. The portal quoted a source as saying, "The makers have decided to release the film on January 18 on Netflix. The platform will make an official announcement soon." If this turns out to be true, Mission Majnu will be Malhotra's second film to get a direct-to-digital premiere after Shershaah.

Information All you need to know about 'Mission Majnu'

Mission Majnu has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Malhotra will be seen as an R&AW agent, who leads "India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit Nuclear Ambitions," as was said by the makers in November last year. Nothing is known about Rashmika Mandanna's role yet. Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Details Other projects of Malhotra and Mandanna

Meanwhile, Malhotra was last seen in Thank God, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He currently awaits the release of Rohit Shetty's web show Indian Police Force and Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha. On the other hand, Mandanna, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, has Varisu co-starring Vijay and Pushpa 2 co-starring Allu Arjun coming up.