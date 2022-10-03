Entertainment

Urmila Matondkar to make her OTT debut soon with 'Tiwari'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 03, 2022, 08:58 pm 2 min read

Urmila Matondkar will make her OTT debut with 'Tiwari.'

Urmila Matondkar is all set to dip her toes into the expansive OTT sea! A popular actor of the 1990s, she has been away from showbiz for some time. Though she has been seen on the small screen, she hasn't headlined a show/film in a while. However, she will now play the lead in Tiwari, a high-octane action web series directed by Saurabh Varma.

The OTT space has turned out to be a comeback platform for numerous female actors such as Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

After her contemporaries, Matondkar has thus followed suit.

Moreover, since she has several credits to her name, such as Kaun, Satya, and Dillagi, it will be interesting to see her channel her protean acting skills in Tiwari.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the announcement on Monday. He wrote, "Urmila Matondkar...known for her wonderful performances in #Satya, #EkHaseenaThi, #Bhoot, #Rangeela, #Kaun, and #Pinjar - makes a comeback... Makes her digital debut with a thriller titled #Tiwari (sic)." She will play the eponymous role in the series set in a small town. It is currently in the pre-production stage.

#UrmilaMatondkar plays the titular role in the web series that's set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it... The show - directed by #SaurabhVarma and produced by Dr #RajKishorKhaware and #UtpaalAcharya - is presently in pre-production. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2022

The poster shows Matondkar bruised and battered, and it looks like the scene was captured in the middle of a fight. Her hands feature scratches, and her clothes look rugged and spoiled, while a few men—supposedly her nemeses—lurk in the background. The tagline reads, "This time...the last man standing will be a woman." We can't wait to see Matondkar break a few bones soon!

Sharing her excitement about Tiwari, Matondkar said, "Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it." She also called the story arc "challenging as a performer" and said that she was taken in by the "emotional mother-daughter story" and other aspects "from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns."