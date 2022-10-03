Entertainment

'Goodbye's release day tickets to be priced at Rs. 150

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 03, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

'Goodbye' will release on October 7 in theaters.

It seems like Bollywood films are on a spree of revising their ticket pricing strategies to make them more viewer-friendly. After the success of National Cinema Day—when tickets cost only Rs. 75—now, makers of the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye have adopted a similar approach to woo audiences. Its tickets will be priced at Rs. 150 on the release day, i.e., Friday (October 7).

Context Why does this story matter?

Several theaters across the county reported houseful shows on National Cinema Day (September 23), which triggered a conversation in the industry about slashing ticket prices.

Recently, tickets for Brahmastra, Chup, and Dhokha: Round D Corner were priced at Rs. 100 (excluding GST) between September 26-29.

Moreover, the makers of Drishyam 2 also offered a 50% discount on release-day tickets booked on Sunday (October 2).

Announcement Big B urged viewers to enjoy the film with families

Lead actors Bachchan and Mandanna shared a video—featuring the former—to announce Goodbye's slashed release-day ticket prices. He said in Hindi, "Our film Goodbye is releasing in theaters near you on October 7. Our team has decided the prices will be special that day." Adding tickets will be priced only at Rs. 150 this Friday, Bachchan urged everyone to enjoy the film with their families.

Twitter Post Check out Big B's announcement video here

T 4429 - हमारी special family के लिए special price of ₹150/- when you book the tickets for #Goodbye for Friday, 7th October!



Watch #Goodbye in cinemas with your family! ❤️ #GoodbyeOnOct7 pic.twitter.com/W54nklfw3t — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 3, 2022

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Goodbye'

Goodbye will mark Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishekh Khan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is touted to be a slice-of-life drama and will focus on generation gaps, family values in modern India, and the complexities of life, family, and relationships. It marks Big B's fourth release of the year.

Upcoming films Here's where we will see Big B next

Bachchan has had three releases this year: Jhund, Runway 34, and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. After Goodbye, he will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai on November 11, which co-stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher and is said to portray the friendship of three senior citizens. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern along with Deepika Padukone.