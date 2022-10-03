Entertainment

Kajol's next film 'Salaam Venky' to release on December 9

Oct 03, 2022

Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' will release on December 9. (Photo credit: Twitter/@itsKajolD)

Kajol's upcoming film Salaam Venky, directed by actor-filmmaker Revathy, has finally booked a release date and is heading toward a theatrical release on December 9. The film, which is based on "an unbelievably true story, has been written by Sameer Arora (Wajah Tum Ho). Salaam Venky also marks the maiden collaboration between Kajol and Revathy. The team started shooting in February this year.

Revathy is known for her directorial skills.

Right from the National Film Award-winning Mitr, My Friend to the social drama Phir Milenge, all her creations have delivered strong messages through powerful female characters.

Moreover, Kajol has proved her acting chops through films like My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, and others.

So, the collaboration of these two experienced professionals has huge expectations riding on it.

Kajol on Monday tweeted, "And we have a date [heart emoticon]. Salaam Venky will release at a theater near you on 09.12.2022." She also uploaded a new poster that features a sea, rocks, and a lighthouse. Her post has been well-received, and fans have wished her the best for the project. One fan wrote, "I will be finally seeing Kajol in theater (sic)!"

Salaam Venky reportedly revolves around "an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile." Speaking about the project, Kajol had said earlier, "When I heard the story, I could instantly connect with Sujata. I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. It deserves to be shared." Mithoon composed the film's melodies, while Ravi Varman handled the cinematography.

In addition to Salaam Venky, Kajol will soon be seen headlining Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American show of the same name. This series will mark the Baazigar actor's web series debut. Last month, the actor shared an introductory clip where she could be seen entering a courtroom. The show's tagline reads, "Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha (love, law, betrayal)."