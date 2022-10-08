Entertainment

Serving Hot: 5 cooking shows to watch on OTT

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 08, 2022

Here are five cooking-based shows you can watch on OTT.

There are days when we aren't ready for a serious commitment to a thriller/drama show that demands our unwavering attention and focus. An excellent alternative to such programs is some therapeutic and entertaining cooking-based shows that will keep you engaged if you're a cooking enthusiast or a passionate foodie. Here are five such OTT programs that will treat your tastebuds and have you drooling!

#1 'The Big Family Cooking Showdown'

The two-season and 26-episode-long The Big Family Cooking Showdown on Netflix doesn't just focus on cooking but simultaneously weaves a story about families competing against each other. Its synopsis reads, "In this unscripted series, families passionate about food serve up their most delicious dishes for the chance to be crowned Britain's best home cooks." The show is bankrolled by Voltage TV.

#2 'Next Level Chef'

In Next Level Chef, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay hunts through America for "the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, and everything in between." The first season of the show, comprising 11 episodes of 43 minutes each, can be watched on Discovery+. Ramsay and chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais serve as mentors. The second season will air in February 2023.

#3 'Masterchef Australia'

Any discussion about cooking shows without mentioning the pioneering Masterchef Australia is incomplete. A frontrunner in the reality cooking program space, the show has spawned 14 seasons so far. Selected episodes can be binged on Voot and Disney+ Hotstar. It is based on the original British show Masterchef that has inspired numerous adaptations around the globe. It is produced by Endemol Shine Australia.

#4 'Nailed It'

Do you like stumbling upon food videos at 3:00am and trying your hands on them first thing in the morning? If yes, you may want to check out Nailed It on Netflix. It has an interesting premise: Three new contestants battle it out to create an intricate dish. Eventually, whoever presents the "closest version" of the food bags a handsome amount of $10,000!

#5 'Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan'

A relatively old yet interesting show, Raja, Rasoi, Aur Anya Kahaniyaan doesn't just introduce you to the endless diversity of food varieties spread across India, it also talks about its history and traces its evolution. It's narrated with the help of several food writers, historians, and enthusiasts who underline interesting stories behind several dishes. Eleven episodes of the show are streaming on Netflix.