Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya 3': Plot, cast, where to watch

The first two seasons of 'Aarya' are available on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen ruled the internet when she rocket-launched her OTT debut with the web series Aarya. As we await the third season's premiere, reports about the series are surfacing almost every day. While some reports claimed that the third season has been shelved, others denied the claim, assuring viewers that the season is very much on. Here's all you need to know.

Reports Will there be a third season?

A report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers of the series decided not to go ahead with the third season owing to alleged poor response for the second season. But a report on News18 denied the claim and stated that the makers are already shooting for the third season. The website quoted a source as saying, "It is not true, shooting is underway."

Plot What will be the third season all about?

Sen spoke about the third season in an earlier interview with Variety where she assured that it will be a "new dawn." She said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen. In Season 3, she is starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans for a brand-new journey."

Platform Where to watch the series?

The series is a Disney+ Hotstar special. Sen plays the titular Aarya Sareen, a mother of three who has to navigate through life after her husband gets shot dead. It narrates her journey from coming out of the trauma to trying to get out of her late husband's illegal opium business. Finally, she takes over the business herself and becomes a mafia leader.

Details Meet the cast and crew of the series

Ram Madhvani has helmed the series. Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Namit Das, and Pratyaksh Panwar play important roles besides Sen. Madhvani and Sandeep Modi are the co-creators. Apart from Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, Modi, and Kapil Sharma have also directed various episodes of the show. The makers have not yet announced the premiere date of Season 3.