Jim Sarbh, Shilpa Shukla join 'Four More Shots Please! 3'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 07, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

The show's third season will premiere on October 21

Amazon Prime Video has announced the next season of its web series Four More Shots Please! Starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles, the Emmy-nominated show's third season, will see several new faces. Actors Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, and Sushant Singh will be joining the Joyeeta Patpatia-directed series, set to premiere on October 21.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new season is expected to pick up right from where the second season ended, thereby taking us back to the lives of four women, who have had a roller coaster of a life.

The new season will also see actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles from the previous seasons.

Announcement New poster for the third season was revealed

Amazon Prime Video shared the new poster of the series' third season on its official Twitter handle while announcing it. The poster featured Kulhari, Gupta, Gagroo, and Bani striking some attractive poses in vibrant outfits and charismatic styles. Sharing it, the streamer added in the caption, "Triple the fun, drama, and sass! #FourMoreShotsPlease S3, new season on Oct 21! (sic)."

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Premise Central characters set to travel to Italy and Punjab

Spilling the beans about the plot, producer Pritish Nandy revealed that the third season will take the leading ladies to Italy and Punjab. Nandy said, "The success of our first two seasons has driven us to produce a power-packed season 3. Four More Shots Please! travels to Italy and Punjab. The drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger."

Information What will be the third season all about?

About the plot, show creator Rangita Pritish Nandy said, "In Season 1, you met Anjana, Damini, Umang, and Siddhi, in Season 2 you saw them stumble through life lessons and blunders." "In Season 3, watch our girls own themselves; drama, failures, errors in judgment, losses, and warts, all included." She added that one will want to be a part of their friendship.