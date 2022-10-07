Entertainment

Postponed: Now 'Double XL' will clash with 'Phone Bhoot,' 'Kuttey'

Postponed: Now 'Double XL' will clash with 'Phone Bhoot,' 'Kuttey'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 07, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Three Hindi films will release on November 4

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash! Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL, which was initially slated to arrive in theaters on October 14, has decided to postpone its arrival. The film will now release on November 4. This means that the film will lock horns with Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter-led horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Aasmaan Bhardwaj's multistarer drama Kuttey.

Reason Postponed to avoid another clash?

Though the makers haven't specified the reason behind pushing the release date back, it has perhaps been done to avoid the upcoming clash with two films: Code Name: Tiranga and Doctor G. Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga is an action-thriller. Double XL would have faced stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G, which is also a social dramedy.

'Double XL' Know more about the cast, plot of 'Double XL'

The comedy-drama Double XL is centered around body positivity and is expected to trigger a much-needed conversation about the menace of body shaming in India. The Satramm Ramani directorial also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Mudassar Aziz (Happy Bhaag Jayegi) and Sasha Singh (assistant director on The Sky is Pink) have developed the screenplay. It's presented by Bhushan Kumar, Wakaoo Films, and Aziz.

'Phone Bhoot' Here's everything you need to know about 'Phone Bhoot'

Phone Bhoot will be Katrina Kaif's first release after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, while the directorial reins will be held by Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur). It also stars Jackie Shroff and Abhinay Raj Singh. Interestingly, this is Kaif's third film with Excel Entertainment after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Baar Baar Dekho.

'Kuttey' 'Kuttey' boasts a formidable ensemble cast

Aasmaan's directorial debut Kuttey is a multi-starrer featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu. The 26-year-old Aasmaan is the son of ace director-musician Vishal Bhardwaj. It will be bankrolled by T-Series, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and director Luv Ranjan. Its plot is still under wraps but the ensemble cast looks enticing enough.