Entertainment

'Lootere' teaser: Hansal Mehta's series promises gripping tale of bandits

'Lootere' teaser: Hansal Mehta's series promises gripping tale of bandits

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 08, 2022, 01:38 pm 3 min read

Created by Hansal Mehta, 'Lootere' will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Thursday, Disney+ Hotstar shared the teaser of its upcoming thriller series Lootere, helmed by veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Shahid). It stars Rajat Kapoor in the lead and is touted as "a tale of greed, survival, terror, and chaos." It's directed by Mehta's son Jai Mehta, who earlier collaborated with his father on Scam 1992. The series' release date is yet to be unveiled.

Context Why does this story matter?

National Film Award-winning director Hansal Mehta is known for numerous pathbreaking projects such as Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh, and Simran.

His foray into the digital space isn't new and his series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which premiered on Sony LIV in October 2020, opened to immense critical applause and acclaim.

It eventually became the most viewed web series on the streamer.

Teaser Brief clip hints at battle between marine officers, pirates

The 42-second-long teaser/first look packs a punch with high-octane action sequences and features some stellar shots of the sea. We also catch glimpses of numerous majestic ships, a bunch of terrifying pirates, and Rajat Kapoor, who is possibly playing a marine office ready to fight with the bandits head-on. The makers have also included a few behind-the-scenes shots from the making of the series.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Origin Series is reportedly inspired from true events

Apart from the primary bandit story, the teaser has also hinted at romantic undercurrents. It's said to be based on a real story when a commercial Indian ship was hijacked off the Somalian coast. However, we will only receive more clarity over this once the show premieres. Though the release date hasn't been locked yet, it's expected to hit the streamer toward October end.

Reactions Teaser got viewers all excited on social media

The brief teaser was enough to get viewers all excited. One such viewer tweeted, "Looks fantabulous," while someone else said, "Brilliant production quality. Looks straight out of a Hollywood flick." A few people, however, have also labeled it a remake of Tom Hanks's Captain Phillips. Hansal shut down such a netizen and retorted, "So you can make out from the first look? Genius."

Crew Learn more about the team behind 'Lootere'

Earlier, the thriller series was titled Pirates, but the makers eventually changed it to Lootere. It has been written by Jai, Vishal Kapoor (Forensic), Suparn Varma (The Family Man), and Vaibhav Vishal (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story). The series also stars Deepak Tijori, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Gaurav Paswala. It's produced by Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment.