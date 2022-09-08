Entertainment

Despite protests, #BoycottBrahmastra, Alia says, 'beautiful environment to release film'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 08, 2022, 12:23 pm 3 min read

Alia Bhatt brushed aside existence of 'boycott and cancel culture.'

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva might be releasing at a time when the climate is marred by seemingly endless boycott calls, but actor Alia Bhatt seems unbothered by it. While promoting the movie in Delhi on Wednesday (September 7), the Highway actor said, "It's a beautiful environment to release the film in." Her husband and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor echoed her sentiments, too. Here's what they said.

Context Why does this story matter?

#BoycottBrahmastra has been trending on Twitter for several weeks due to numerous reasons.

These include Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt's connection with 26/11 mastermind David Headley, Bhatt's statements that were perceived as "arrogant" and Kapoor's acceptance of "being a big beef guy."

On Tuesday, the couple had traveled to Ujjain to visit the Mahalakeshar Temple but couldn't do so due to Bajrang Dal's protests.

Quote 'Please don't say such things and spread this'

When asked if this is the right "environment and climate" for release, Alia Bhatt said, "Which climate? There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film in." She further said, "Right now we need to be healthy, happy, safe, and secure. We should all feel grateful for this life in general. Please don't say such things and spread this."

Gratitude Kapoor also said that film's content matters above everything

Bhatt rubbished the rumors of any "negative environment" and said, "We are so happy that theaters are functioning and films are in cinemas. We are so grateful to do a job and put a film out there for the audience to watch." Ranbir Kapoor also agreed and citing Shamshera's example said that it's only content that can make or break a film.

Sentiments 'Brahmastra is part of our DNA,' said Kapoor

While Ayan Mukerji poured 10 years of his life into the film, the lead actors, too, were invested in Brahmastra for a while. Speaking about this in a different interview, Kapoor called it "a part of [his and Bhatt's] DNA [since] it has been five years" and revealed "[they] were talking about it at [their] wedding," too. "It never left our system," revealed Kapoor.

Recent Mahesh Bhatt might give private screening a miss

It is usually the norm in Bollywood to hold a special screening a day or two before release, which is usually attended by the cast's industry friends and family members. However, recent reports suggest that Bhatt's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has decided to give the private screening a miss and will watch the film at a regular theater with the audience instead.

Roundup Quick glance at everything you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra, slated to release on Friday, is the first part of a planned trilogy set in the Astraverse—India's first cinematic universe! It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. The makers have organized a special fan screening on Thursday (September 8) evening. The U/A-certified fantasy adventure film has a runtime of two hours and 46 minutes.