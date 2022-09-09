Entertainment

OTT watchlist: Watch brand new titles this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 09, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new films debuting on the OTT platforms to watch this weekend.

The weekend is almost here and so it's time to know what new titles are arriving on OTT platforms to plan your binge-watching schedule. This week is going to be a blast as exciting titles such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Sita Ramam, and several other highly-awaited projects are arriving. Read on to know the complete list to plan your weekend.

#1 'Sita Ramam'

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam will be available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday. After being released in South Indian languages on August 5, the film was released in Hindi on September 2 following the raving reviews that it received online. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial will be available on the platform in languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

#2 'Ek Villain Returns'

Bollywood thriller EK Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles will arrive on Netflix on Friday. A sequel of Mohit Suri's 2014 suspense thriller Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns also featured JD Chakravarthy, Karishma Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, and Kaizaad Kotwal in supporting roles. It was directed by Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

#3 'Viruman'

Tamil movie Viruman is all set for its OTT release on Sunday on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by M Muthaiah, the rural drama features Karthi and Aditi Shankar in the lead. Released on August 12, Viruman also stars Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles. Karthi's brother and actor Suriya financially backed the film along with his wife Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner.

#4, #5, #6 'Thallumaala,' 'Paappan,' 'Nna, Thaan Case Kodu'

The recently released Malayalam movies Thallumaala, Paappan, and Nna, Thaan Case Kodu are also digitally premiering this week. Thallumaala starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be streaming on Netflix from Sunday. On the other hand, Paappan led by Suresh Gopi and directed by Joshiy debuted digitally on ZEE5 on Wednesday. Lastly, Nna, Thaan Case Kodu premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

Special All Disney+ Day titles

Disney+ announced its second annual Disney+ Day as part of which an ensemble of new titles debuted. Titles including Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, Growing Up, Pinocchio, Remembering, Welcome to the Club, and Tierra Incógnita debuted on the platform on Thursday.