Entertainment

Liked 'Better Call Saul'? Here's what you can watch next

Liked 'Better Call Saul'? Here's what you can watch next

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 18, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

These OTT titles are just as epic as 'Better Call Saul'.

One of Netflix's most popular shows, Better Call Saul, has concluded with its series finale airing on Tuesday (August 16) here. You read that right! The makers previously confirmed the sixth season, which is currently streaming on the platform, will be the final season of the series. However, we have got a list of equally epic shows that you can binge-watch next. Read on.

#1 'Breaking Bad'

One cannot call themselves a true fan of Better Call Saul if they haven't watched Breaking Bad. The series has a 9.5/10 rating on IMDb and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Chronologically, it comes after BCS. It narrates the life of a chemistry teacher (Bryan Cranston), diagnosed with lung cancer, who transitions from a family man to a drug lord. It is available on Netflix.

#2 'Barry'

HBO's Barry is another popular show that follows a narrative similar to that of BCS. It stars Bill Hader as the titular character, who is a troubled, low-level hitman. He wishes to start a new life and pursue acting, but his old life keeps him restrained. Ultimately, he has to balance his dual life. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

#3 'Ozark'

Starring actor Jason Bateman in the lead as Martin "Marty" Byrde, Ozark on Netflix is about the life of an ordinary family that leads an ordinary life. Or so it looks like. Marty is a financial advisor in Chicago who also leads a second life as a money launderer for the second-largest drug cartel in Mexico. Ozark has won three Primetime Emmy Awards.

#4 'Narcos: Mexico'

Narcos: Mexico on Netflix is another immensely popular show that stars actors Diego Luna, Michael Peña, Scoot McNairy, José María Yazpik, and Alejandro Edda, among others, in prominent roles. The series explores the inception of the modern drug war by tracing its roots and taking us back to a time when the Mexican trafficking world was an unorganized confederation of independent drug dealers.

#5 'El Chapo'

This show revolves around the life of a notorious drug kingpin, El Chapo. We see how he gets his identity right from his early days in the 1980s at the Guadalajara Cartel, rise to power in the '90s, and downfall. El Chapo stars Marco de la O as the titular character alongside Humberto Busto and Diego Vásquez, among others. It is available on Netflix.