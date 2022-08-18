Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap has THIS to say about YRF films' failure

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 18, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Anuragh Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' is slated to be released on August 19.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is on a spree to promote his upcoming movie Dobaaraa. During one such event, he spoke about why the recently released Bollywood films, especially those backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), are failing to perform well. Taking YRF's films as an example, he claimed the production company's head Aditya Chopra is dictating the directors, which is affecting the outcome. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

In recent times, Bollywood films have been facing back-to-back failures.

Only a few Hindi movies like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to perform well.

The "boycott Bollywood" trend and cancel culture have been taking a toll even on the highly-anticipated projects like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

So, Bollywood films' performance has been a topic of discussion lately.

Quote Here's what Kashyap said about Aditya Chopra

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Kashyap said, "If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything." He added, "You have to empower people, you can't dictate terms." "Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. He [Chopra] doesn't let them."

Opinion OTT platforms have changed audience's perspective: Kashyap

Further commenting on Chopra and YRF, Kashyap said, "The biggest problem with YRF is the trial room effect." "You take a story and you want to make Mad Max: Fury Road out of it, it becomes Shamshera." "Shamshera would have worked two-three years back, at least much more than how it has worked [now]. Now, people are exposed to OTT," the filmmaker said.

Information All you need to know about 'Dobaaraa'

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa, a remake of the 2018 Spanish time-travel thriller Mirage, marks Kashyap's foray into the sci-fi genre. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, it also stars her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rahul Bhatt. The film is slated to hit the theaters on Friday (August 19). Dobaaraa marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Pannu after Saand Ki Aankh and Manmarziyaan.