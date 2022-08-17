Entertainment

Nikhil-Anupama starrer 'Karthikeya 2' to release on THIS OTT platform

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 17, 2022, 09:30 pm 2 min read

'Karthikeya 2' hit the theaters on August 13.

Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which was released on Saturday, has been making headlines for all right reasons. While the makers are basking in the film's success, the latest reports say that ZEE5 has bagged its OTT streaming rights. While the OTT release date is not out yet, the movie is expected to make its digital debut at least four weeks after its theatrical premiere.

A sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya, Karthikeya 2 has been in the making for years. Its release was delayed due to several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karthikeya 2 has kept up with the success streak of Tollywood this month, which started with Bimbisara and Sita Ramam.

As the film is also receiving positive feedback from fans, its OTT debut is much awaited.

With the ongoing "boycott Bollywood" trend and cancel culture, Karthikeya 2 is seeing more footfalls even in the Hindi belt. According to trade pundits, it has seen a 300% hike on Day 2 in the Hindi market. It is also anticipated that the shows of the recently released Bollywood biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will be replaced by Karthikeya 2 soon.

Reportedly made on a Rs. 15cr budget, Karthikeya 2 earned Rs. 3.85cr on Tuesday. It made Rs. 5.05cr on Day 1 and witnessed massive growth on Monday, collecting Rs. 7.3cr. With a collection of Rs. 22.2cr so far, the adventure thriller has already entered the profit zone. The positive word-of-mouth reviews and good reception in the Hindi belt are expected to increase the profits.

Facts All you need to know about 'Karthikeya 2'

Karthikeya 2 features Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, along with Anupam Kher and Srinivas Reddy in pivotal roles. Chandoo Mondeti directed the film, and it was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. The adventurous mystic thriller revolves around the leading man Karthik and his pursuit of the truth that leads him to the Tatva of Lord Krishna.