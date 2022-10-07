Entertainment

'Raksha Bandhan,' 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Here's your weekend OTT watchlist

'Raksha Bandhan,' 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Here's your weekend OTT watchlist

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 07, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles arriving on OTT this week

Fans can gear up to watch some exciting new titles on OTT this weekend after a couple of tad dull weeks. The new titles arriving this week include Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Read on and take a look at all the new films arriving on various OTT platforms and plan your weekend OTT watchlist.

#1 'Raksha Bandhan'

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L Rai arrived on ZEE5 on Wednesday. Released on August 11, the film clashed with Laal Singh Chaddha and failed to make a mark at the box office. The film revolves around a brother (Kumar) who promises his dying mother that he will get married only after finding suitable matches for his four sisters first.

#2 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha arrived on Netflix a day after Raksha Bandhan, i.e, on Thursday. A remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, the Advait Chandan-directed venture marked the Bollywood debut of popular Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The film made on a budget of Rs. 180cr also failed to perform well at the box office.

#3 'Karthikeya 2'

A sequel to the 2014's Karthikeya, Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran's Karthikeya 2 has arrived on ZEE5. The Telugu underdog outperformed several biggies of Bollywood and entered the Rs. 100cr club. Also starring Srinivas Reddy and Anupam Kher in key roles, the film was released on August 13. Chandoo Mondeti directed the film and it was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

#4 'Maja Ma'

Amazon Prime Video's first-ever Indian original film Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit arrived on the streamer on Thursday (October 6). Directed by Anand Tiwari, it co-stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. Billed to be a "heart-warming family drama," the film is set against the backdrop of a traditional Indian wedding.