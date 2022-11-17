Entertainment

Say what again? 'Om Shanti Om' is re-releasing in theaters

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 17, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

'Om Shanti Om' is being re-released in theaters today

Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan starrer classic Bollywood entertainer Om Shanti Om completed 15 years of its release on November 9. The Farah Khan directorial is counted among the most loved films of Hindi cinema. And now, the film is being re-released in 17 cities across the country, thanks to the dedicated efforts of a fan club. Here's the complete story.

Context Why does this story matter?

Om Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut and made her a star overnight.

Despite the clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, OSO did exceedingly well at the box office and was praised for its entertaining storyline, powerful performances, and meta references.

Three releases lined up for 2023 and now a re-release; there has never been a better time to be an SRK fan!

Information FC SRK Universe has organized the screening

The screening is scheduled for November 17 (Thursday) and is being facilitated by SRK's fanclub SRK Universe. The shows will take place free of cost in 17 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Vadodara, Patna, and Bhopal, among others. The screening will "celebrate 15 years of Om Shanti Om and King Khan's reunion with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan as she completes 15 years in Bollywood."

Twitter Post Here is the list of cities and theaters

Refresher What was 'Om Shanti Om' all about?

Apart from Khan and Padukone, the film also starred Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, and Kirron Kher in key roles, while numerous Bollywood actors appeared in a dance sequence. Both Khan and Padukone played dual roles in this story of reincarnation and revenge. It was written by Khan, Mayur Puri, and Mushtaq Shiekh, while the music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

Upcoming films Meanwhile, take a look at actors' upcoming ventures

SRK-Padukone will reunite for Pathaan. The Sidharth Anand directorial will release on January 25, 2023, and is their fourth film together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. SRK's Jawan will be released on June 2, followed by Dunki on December 22. Padukone, on the other hand, has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

