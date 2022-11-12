Entertainment

Confident that 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' 'Dunki' will be 'superhit,' says SRK

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 12, 2022, 03:18 pm 3 min read

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Yash Raj Films' Pathaan—his first theatrical outing as a protagonist after four years—in January. Its recently-released teaser has heightened the buzz, and fans are counting the days till King Khan's return! At a recent event, SRK has shown immense confidence in all his 2023 films—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—predicting they will be "superhits."

On Friday, Khan attended the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) at Expo Centre in the UAE city, where he was felicitated with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award. There, talking about the release of his upcoming films, Khan denied being "nervous" and asserted, "I don't think I need to be nervous, they are all going to be superhit films."

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018).

While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating wait will end with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!

The Don actor further supported his claims by saying he wasn't being "arrogant" and added, "That's the belief I sleep with." "If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like, then I won't be able to do it. So. it's not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe."

SRK also didn't mince his words about the unpredictability surrounding films. He said, "I do make a Zero. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore, and there is a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge." Charming audiences with his wit and humor again, Khan added, "If I may take my name in the third person, I am excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen again."

Pathaan will reunite SRK with Deepika Padukone. They collaborated earlier on Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Jawan, meanwhile, marks his maiden association with director Atlee and may feature him in dual roles. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and will release on June 2, 2023. Lastly, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-stars Taapsee Pannu and will release on December 22, 2023.

Some more amazing HQ pictures of SRK at #SharjahBookFair #SharjahInternationalBookFair #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/9CbpCTWIn7 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022