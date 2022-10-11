Entertainment

'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Boman Irani, Satish Shah

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 11, 2022

Bomman Irani and Satish Shah will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a smash come-back to the big screens soon. One of his highly anticipated upcoming films is Dunki. And now, a report has surfaced online stating that the film will feature actors Boman Irani and Satish Shah in important roles. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcements regarding the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

King Khan was last seen on the big screen in the Bollywood movie Zero, which was released in 2018.

Not counting his cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), the actor is making a comeback to the big screen after nearly half a decade next year.

So, updates about his upcoming films are grabbing his fans' attention and making headlines.

History A look back at Khan's previous collaborations with the actors

SRK and Irani have previously collaborated on several movies like Main Hoon Na (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), Don (2006), Don 2 (2011), Happy New Year (2014), and Dilwale (2015). Khan shared the screen space with Shah in movies including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Chalte Chalte (2003), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), etc.

Details All you need to know about 'Dunki'

Apart from Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal (reported) in pivotal roles. According to a report on Dainik Bhaskar, SRK is presently shooting for the film in Maharashtra's Wai. Along with the other cast members, the schedule will go on for another 20-25 days. The film is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on December 22, 2023.

Information Other movies of Khan awaiting release

Besides Dunki, SRK has a couple more interesting projects in the pipeline that are in different stages of production. He will star in Siddharth Anand's film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which will release on January 25, 2023. He also has Jawan directed by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, 2023.