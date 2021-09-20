Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' to release on ZEE5 in October

Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' is set to be released on ZEE5 on October 15

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket is set to be released on ZEE5 on October 15, the streaming platform announced on Monday. Set in Kutch, Gujarat, Rashmi Rocket stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Mango People Media. Karwaan helmer Akarsh Khurana has directed the movie, based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy.

Synopsis

Here is what the film's synopsis says

A synopsis shared by the streamer read, "The story follows the tale of the rocket, who finally gets the chance to realize her dream and compete professionally, only to realize that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles." "What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honor, and even her very identity," it added.

ZEE5

'Rashmi Rocket' chronicles a woman's fight in male-dominated arena: Kalra

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "Rashmi Rocket is a story of grit and a never-say-die attitude as it chronicles a woman's fight to make her place in a male-dominated arena." "We are happy to collaborate with RSVP and Mango People Media, who with their acumen and creative sensibility will bring this gem of a story to life," he added.

Taapsee Pannu

Everyone was sure about the story from day one: Pannu

Calling it a "special film," Pannu said she has been fascinated with the subject ever since she heard its one-line story idea. "Everyone was just so sure about the story from day one that it was never a tough job to convince any stakeholders to join hands. The result of this film will affect me a lot more than my other films," she added.

Film

'Film has elements of sports movie, courtroom drama, mature romance'

Khurana said the film has elements of a sports movie, courtroom drama, and a mature romance. "As a storyteller, I've always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors," the director said.

Quote

The film aims to address misogyny in sports: Khandhdiya

Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya of Mango People Media said that the film aims to address misogyny in sports and delves into the "hurdles behind the medals." Rashmi Rocket also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.