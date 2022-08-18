Entertainment

Shah Rukh's 'Dunki': Next schedule to be shot in Dubai

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 18, 2022, 08:43 pm

'Dunki' is slated to be released in December 2023.

Earlier this year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent fans into a frenzy after announcing three big projects back-to-back after a long hiatus. Among his upcoming ventures is Dunki, helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film's production was reportedly kickstarted in May. And now, according to the latest reports, Khan will head to Dubai to shoot the film's next schedule. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

King Khan was last seen on the big screen in the Bollywood movie Zero, which was released in 2018.

Not counting his cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), the actor will be seen on the big screen after nearly half a decade next year.

So, every update about his upcoming films is grabbing attention and making headlines.

Details 'Dunki's post-production work also simultaneously happening

According to ETimes, after wrapping up the Budapest and London schedules, Dunki's next international schedule is set to happen in Dubai. Meanwhile, the team has already started the post-production work with the footage shot so far and is working at a fast pace to meet the December 2023 release deadline. With Taapsee Pannu on board as the leading lady, Dunki is an immigration drama.

Information SRK, Pannu's photos from the sets were leaked

Last month, the Baazigar actor was papped at the Mumbai airport as he was leaving for London to shoot a film sequence there. Photos of him and Pannu from the sets of the film in London were also leaked on social media. Besides the photos, several updates about the upcoming film, starting from its alleged plot to fan theories, have been going viral.

These are the other projects of SRK

Besides Dunki, which is slated to release on December 22, 2023, SRK has a couple more interesting projects in the pipeline. He will star in Siddharth Anand's film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which will release on January 25, 2023. He also has Jawan directed by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, 2023.