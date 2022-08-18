Entertainment

5 important facts to know before watching MCU's 'She-Hulk'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 18, 2022, 07:31 pm 3 min read

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SheHulkOfficial)

She-Hulk has arrived, and how! Tatiana Maslany-led She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, has dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. While the hype around She-Hulk is at an all-time high, there are several important facts and points one must know before watching the fantasy-action series. Here's your quick guide to understanding the series better. Dive right in.

#1 Jennifer Walters' connection to Bruce Banner

The series will finally feature a team-up between two incredibly loved characters: Jessica Walters and Bruce Banners. Though their connection may seem obvious due to their shared names, Hulk and She-Hulk actually go deeper than that. As explained in the comics, She-Hulk is actually Banner, aka The Incredible Hulk's cousin. This explains why Walters does not die after receiving a transfusion from him.

#2 The character repeatedly breaks the fourth wall

Walters is one of the few characters in the MCU who utilizes the popular cinematic technique of breaking the fourth wall and speaks directly to the audience—an idea retained from the comics. This ability would now make Walters the first character to do so in the MCU's main timeline. Interestingly, another Marvel character that frequently breaks the fourth wall is, of course, Deadpool.

#3 Which 'version' of Bruce Banner is this?

It's also integral to stay up to speed with what happened with Bruce Banner the last time we met him. In his recent appearances, the maverick scientist had cracked the code to combine his gray matter with the Hulk's formidable strength. This led to the birth of Smart Hulk, who will now feature in the series, marking Mark Ruffalo's eighth appearance in the MCU.

#4 Where does 'She-Hulk' fit in as per the MCU timeline?

With the MCU exploding with new titles, it's critical to comprehend where She-Hulk fits in. The nine-episode series is set before Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—all Phase 4 titles. Per Jessia Gao, the series's head writer, the events in the series transpire after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

#5 The series will introduce several antagonists

The makers have sketched out a sprawling, extensive world for the villains in She-Hulk: Attorney of Law. Among these is the primary antagonist Titania, played by Jameela Jamil (The Good Place). Other supervillain figures include the Frog-Man (who has been on both the positive and the negative sides in the Marvel Comics), the supervillain team called The Wrecking Crew, and the Porcupine, among others.