Veteran actor Arun Bali dies in Mumbai. He was 79

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 07, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

Arun Bali was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Veteran actor Arun Bali, who has made appearances in several Bollywood movies passed away on Friday. He was 79 when he breathed his last in Mumbai. Bali was not keeping well for a while. The actor had a rare neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis. Earlier this year, he was admitted to the city's Hiranandani Hospital for the disease. May he rest in peace.

Details Last rites to be conducted after daughters arrive in India

Bali has two daughters (both reside in the US) and a son. It's reported that they will land in India on Saturday, after which the actor's last rites will be performed. His demise was announced by his son Ankush. Speaking to PTI, Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment all these days but passed away at around 4:30 am on Friday.

Quote This is what Bali's son told the media

"My father left us. He was suffering from myasthenia gravis," Ankush was quoted as saying by PTI. "He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," Ankush said while announcing the news of his father's demise.

Information What is myasthenia gravis?

Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder. It occurs when the immune system starts to attack healthy tissues. Bali was last seen in the recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ankush had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I want him to work till his last breath as acting is his passion and gives him joy."

Career '3 Idiots,' 'Hey Ram,' and other movies of Bali

The National Award-winning producer is known for his roles in movies including 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, and Raam Jane, to name a few. His role as King Porus in the television series Chanakya is a well-known one. He also appeared in the multi-lingual film Hey Ram, which received critical acclaim.