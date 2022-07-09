India

Rains continue inundated: IMD issues fresh alert for Maharashtra, Karnataka

Jul 09, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert in some parts of the country with the onset of the southwest monsoon. As per the officials of the weather department, "heavy to very heavy rains" is expected over the next few days in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat, and Delhi. Karnataka continues to reel under flood-like situations due to heavy rain, they said.

The southwest monsoon hit many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana last week.

The rains brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and the IMD said that the monsoon will cover the entire country soon including southern states.

IMD further said the seasonal rains would occur in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Rajasthan.

Maharashtra and Telengana Red alert in Mumbai, parts of Telangana after heavy rainfall

On Friday, the IMD issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It also warned of heavy rains in all the districts of Konkan region of the state till July 11. In Telangana too, the rain lashed several parts of the state. The IMD issued a red warning for heavy rain in the state on July 8 and 9.

Karnataka Schools closed after IMD warning in Karnataka

The IMD issued red alerts in some of the districts of Karnataka. In the Udupi, several areas have been inundated by flood water following the rainfall. In Kalaburagi, the administration declared a holiday in all educational institutions on July 9 following the red alert. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday chaired a meeting of officials of 13 rain-affected districts to review the preparedness.

Twitter Post Flood-like situation in Karnataka

#WATCH | Karnataka: Swathes of land inundated amid prevailing flood-like situation triggered due to rainfall in Badakere village in Udupi district pic.twitter.com/ICY1jnesB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Kerala and Goa Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast in Kerala; red alert in Goa

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Kerala saying that some parts of the state might receive heavy rain and thunderstorms in the next five days. Earlier, the Met Department had said widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall in the state. Meanwhile, the Goa government declared a holiday on July 9 for students up to Class 8 following the red alert.

Himachal Orange alert with heavy rainfall in some parts of Himachal

The IMD issued an orange alert for the Himachal Pradesh districts of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan on July 9. The meteorological service also predicted heavy rain in the state's Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. "The rain activity will continue for the next 4-5 days," said SK Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD's Shimla station.