India

Mumbai: Yellow alert for heavy rain issued amid waterlogging

Mumbai: Yellow alert for heavy rain issued amid waterlogging

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 05, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Visuals from Mumbai show heavy waterlogging in Sion, Andheri, Chembur, and Panvel areas.

Several parts of Mumbai were submerged in water on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the financial capital and its surrounding areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains over the next few days. Amid the incessant rain, a landslide occurred in the Panchsheel Nagar area of Mumbai's Ghatkopar. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every year, with the onset of monsoons, Mumbai and its neighboring areas face the wrath of heavy rains.

The story is the same every year, with streets getting waterlogged and road and rail transport getting affected. The low-lying areas are the worst hit.

Mumbaikars are at the mercy of the civic authorities to deal with this annual crisis ailing the city.

Mumbai rains What is the current situation?

Images from Mumbai tweeted by ANI show the Sion, Andheri, Chembur, and Panvel areas to be severely flooded, with commuters wading through water. Authorities, however, said that the Central Railway and Western Railway routes of the local train services, regarded as Mumbai's lifeblood, were operating normally. But due to flooding in a number of low-lying areas, buses on certain routes have been diverted.

Twitter Post Take a look at waterlogged roads in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging in the wake of heavy rains in the city. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/tjniUJ74RE — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Statement Official statement over the situation

Eknath Shinde, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has directed authorities of Mumbai and neighboring districts to remain vigilant. "In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil and control the situation," the CM's Office tweeted.

Context Mumbai receives nearly 100mm rainfall in 24 hours, NDRF deployed

According to officials, Mumbai received an average of 95.81mm of rain in a period of 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Tuesday, whereas the city's eastern and western suburbs received 115.09mm and 116.73mm of rainfall, respectively. Following the IMD's alert, five National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in Mumbai, as per officials, while three have been sent to nearby districts.

Information 5 NDRF teams in Mumbai, orange alert for nearby districts

Besides five in Mumbai, one NDRF team has been stationed in Nagpur, Chiplun, and Malad each. Meanwhile, the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been issued an orange alert predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until Friday.